Emergency services at scene of fire at derelict building on Dublin's Clanbrassil Street

Fire clanbrassil Street at Leonard’s corner pic.twitter.com/k8yQR5qw1I — Smiley (@SmileyCalvin) October 29, 2019

UNITS OF DUBLIN FIRE Brigade and the gardaí are at the scene of a fire on Upper Clanbrassil Street this evening.

Gardaí said a derelict building has been set alight.

Currently, there are three units of the fire brigade at the scene near the junction with South Circular Road.

Dublin Fire Brigade said Leonard’s Corner is blocked as it deals with the fire.

AA Roadwatch said that delays are now building on approach and diversions are in place.

Dublin Bus, meanwhile, has told commuters to expect heavy delays in the area.

Smoke is affecting visibility in the area so motorists in the area are being urged to drive with care.

More as we get it…