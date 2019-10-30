This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí investigating after derelict house badly damaged by Halloween bonfire stockpile blaze

Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished the blaze shortly after 5pm yesterday.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 12:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,881 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4872016
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fire that caused significant damage to a derelict building on Upper Clanbrassil Street, Dublin on Tuesday.

The fire was brought under control by three units of the fire brigade shortly after 5pm yesterday. 

“No persons were in the house at the time of the fire, but a large amount of damage was caused to the house,” gardaí said. 

Dublin Fire Brigade said it responded to the scene near Leonards Corner following reports that stockpiled bonfire materials had been set alight. 

Ahead of Halloween, Dublin City Council appealed to the public to report the stockpiling of any bonfire materials. 

The council said it has seen a decrease of 30% this year in the number of public reports of stockpiled bonfire materials. 

In the period from 1 September to 29 October 2018, the council received 287 reports. Over the same period this year, public reports were down to 197.

The council tweeted this morning, giving an example of the material it has removed with “the help of communities.” 

Related Read

28.10.19 Are you a pet owner? Here's some advice on keeping them safe and content this Halloween

“Dublin City Council will not have tonnage figures available on materials collected by our on-call services until after Halloween night but we are hopeful that the reduction in reports will ultimately translate into less materials being required to be recovered from stockpiling,” the council spokesperson said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie