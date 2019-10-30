Gardaí investigating after derelict house badly damaged by Halloween bonfire stockpile blaze

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fire that caused significant damage to a derelict building on Upper Clanbrassil Street, Dublin on Tuesday.

The fire was brought under control by three units of the fire brigade shortly after 5pm yesterday.

“No persons were in the house at the time of the fire, but a large amount of damage was caused to the house,” gardaí said.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it responded to the scene near Leonards Corner following reports that stockpiled bonfire materials had been set alight.

Ahead of Halloween, Dublin City Council appealed to the public to report the stockpiling of any bonfire materials.

The council said it has seen a decrease of 30% this year in the number of public reports of stockpiled bonfire materials.

In the period from 1 September to 29 October 2018, the council received 287 reports. Over the same period this year, public reports were down to 197.

The council tweeted this morning, giving an example of the material it has removed with “the help of communities.”

Just some of the bonfire material we removed yesterday with the help of communities across the city. If you see the stockpiling of bonfire material, please get in contact 01 222 2222 or 01 6796186 (evening). — Dublin City Council

“Dublin City Council will not have tonnage figures available on materials collected by our on-call services until after Halloween night but we are hopeful that the reduction in reports will ultimately translate into less materials being required to be recovered from stockpiling,” the council spokesperson said.