Have you seen Clara? Appeal for information on 16-year-old girl missing from Co Cork

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Co Cork.

Clara Murphy Source: Garda Press Office

Clara Murphy has been missing from the Broadale area of Douglas since early yesterday morning.

She is described as being 5’6″ in height and of slim build. She has brown hair, brown eyes and wears dental braces.

When last seen, Clara was wearing a black jacket, leggings and black runners.

Anyone who may have seen or has information on Clara’s whereabouts is asked to contact Douglas Garda Station on 021 485 7670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.