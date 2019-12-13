This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Have you seen Clara? Appeal for information on 16-year-old girl missing from Co Cork

Clara Murphy has been missing from the Broadale area of Douglas since early yesterday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 13 Dec 2019, 4:39 PM
16 minutes ago 953 Views No Comments
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Co Cork. 

Clara Murphy Photograph Clara Murphy Source: Garda Press Office

Clara Murphy has been missing from the Broadale area of Douglas since early yesterday morning. 

She is described as being 5’6″ in height and of slim build. She has brown hair, brown eyes and wears dental braces. 

When last seen, Clara was wearing a black jacket, leggings and black runners. 

Anyone who may have seen or has information on Clara’s whereabouts is asked to contact Douglas Garda Station on 021 485 7670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

