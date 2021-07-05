Man rescued by helicopter after getting into difficulty surfing in Clare

A MAN WAS rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter this morning after getting into difficulty while surfing in Lough Donnell in Quilty, Co Clare.
The man was rescued by the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter R115 and transferred to University Hospital Limerick.
The man’s condition was serious: rescuers carried out CPR both at the scene and on the way to the hospital.
The man is understood to be a well-known local lifeguard.
