Man rescued by helicopter after getting into difficulty surfing in Clare

A MAN WAS rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter this morning after getting into difficulty while surfing in Lough Donnell in Quilty, Co Clare.

The man was rescued by the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter R115 and transferred to University Hospital Limerick.

The man’s condition was serious: rescuers carried out CPR both at the scene and on the way to the hospital.

The man is understood to be a well-known local lifeguard.