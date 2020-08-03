This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 3 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clare council urges 'responsible' behaviour after crowds of young people gather in Kilkee

Gardaí confirmed that nine people had been arrested for public order offences in Kilkee, Co Clare over the course of Saturday evening.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 3 Aug 2020, 7:26 AM
37 minutes ago 5,388 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5166514
Image: Cllr Cillian Murphy/Twitter
Image: Cllr Cillian Murphy/Twitter

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED nine people in Co Clare after photos posted on social media showed groups of young people gathering in Kilkee on Saturday night. 

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Cillian Murphy yesterday described the behaviour of those gathered near Kilkee beach as “truly shocking”. 

In a statement on social media, Murphy highlighted the mess left behind on Saturday night as well as the public safety measures that have now been put in place. 

Murphy also requested extra garda resources for the town.

“I’m living in Kilkee for over 30 years and I cannot ever remember this sort of behavior on anything like this scale before.

“I have been up since 6:30 this morning dealing with the consequences of last nights “event”, helping our ground crew pick up the litter, smashed glass, tidying up the vandalized shelters etc. 

“I have seen a number of videos from last night posted publicly on other social media feeds and the behavior on display is truly shocking.

“I have also been on to the Gardaí this morning asking for a significant allocation of extra resources up to and including the public order unit for the future.

“The bandstand and it’s surrounds will be blocked off by CCC on public health grounds this evening at 6pm.

“I can only ask that parents know where their teenage children are at all times this evening.”

Clare County Council, meanwhile, called for “responsible behaviour” over the bank holiday weekend after videos were posted to social media showing crowds of young people in Kilkee.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The council issued the appeal in a statement saying “footage emerged on social media that appears to show people gathering in Kilkee in contravention of Covid-19 public health guidelines”.

It said the pandemic had not gone away and it was “vital we all continue to adhere to physical distancing and other public health guidelines”.

Gardaí confirmed that nine people had been arrested for public order offences in Kilkee, Co Clare over the course of Saturday evening.

Two male youths were released and will be dealt with by way of the Youth Diversion Programme. Two men and one woman have been dealt with by way of adult caution.

One man was released without charge.

Three men have since been charged and are due to appear before Kilrush District Court on 15 September. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie