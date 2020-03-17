This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
18-year-old dies in Co Clare crash in the early hours of this morning

The crash took place at around 2.55am.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 12:23 PM
9,816 Views 3 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after an 18-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash that took place in the early hours of this morning in Co Clare.

The crash occurred in the Cratloekeel area of Cratloe at around 2.55am this morning.

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly and road users who travelled in the area who may have dash cam footage, to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Orla Dwyer
