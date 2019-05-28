Clare Daly takes 3rd Dublin MEP seat; Barry Andrews will take 4th seat after Brexit

CLARE DALY HAS been elected as the third MEP for Dublin.

The Independents 4 Change TD was confirmed after Gary Gannon and Lynn Boylan’s votes were distributed in count 14 and count 15.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews will take the fourth seat for the constituency once Brexit happens.

Ciarán Cuffe of the Green Party topped the poll, taking the first available seat, with Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald surpassing the quota just before 10pm yesterday.

Cuffe received 17.54% share of first-preference votes, with Fitzgerald next in line with 16.23%.

Andrews enjoyed 14.13% of first-preference votes, compared to Daly’s 11.62% but as a transfer-friendly candidate, she gained ground through the counts as low-performing candidates were eliminated. She surpassed Andrews after the 15th count.

Legal dispute

This afternoon’s official confirmation comes after a tense legal dispute between the returning officer and the candidates, which involved ministers and legal teams.

The count was suspended last night after questions emerged about how votes were going to be transferred. This was in part due to the fact that, because of Brexit, the person who gets the fourth seat – out of four – won’t be able to take it until the UK exits the EU.

A recount of count 14, which saw Labour Alex White’s votes distributed, was requested by Andrews and took place this morning. As there were no material changes, the count continued and Daly moved into third with Gannon’s transfers. She consolidated the position once Boylan’s transfers were distributed.

Earlier, Andrews told the press afterwards that he is happy with the outcomas it has been a long time since his party won an MEP seat. He said that “everybody in the fight was very fair” and ran a positive campaign.

With reporting by Aoife Barry