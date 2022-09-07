Appeal lodged against permission for €450 million data centre campus in Clare

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
ENVIRONMENTAL CAMPAIGNERS HAVE lodged an appeal against planning permission that was granted for a €450 million data centre campus in Ennis, Co Clare.
Last month Clare County Council granted planning permission for the Art Data Centre Campus plan, which would involve the construction of six data centres of 33 megawatts each over a seven-year period.
The plan was granted approval after spending four years moving through various stages of the planning process.
Art Data Centres, the company behind the project, has said it would create between 400-450 permanent jobs when the data centre campus is fully operational.
Local groups have voiced strident opposition to the proposal.
One of these groups, Futureproof Clare, has confirmed that members of environmental organisations from across the country have handed in their appeal.
The group said it opposes the project for a number of reasons including air quality, water consumption and potential impacts on climate and biodiversity.
According to An Bord Pleanála, a decision on the appeal is to be made by 11 January 2023.
