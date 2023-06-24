Kelly posts 3-4 as Clare power into All-Ireland semi-final beating Dublin

Clare 5-26

Dublin 2-17

Stephen Barry reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

A TONY KELLY hat-trick laid down a marker of Clare’s progress and gave them a semi-final shot at redemption against Kilkenny in a fortnight’s time.

Three goals either side of half-time ended a Dublin challenge fatally wounded by Donal Burke’s early withdrawal.

Clare will carry their own injury worries forward to the final four, with John Conlon suffering a head injury and Shane O’Donnell picking up a knock, joining Conor Cleary, Aidan McCarthy, and David McInerney on the sidelines.

Regardless, the Banner showed killer instinct, after a flat opening quarter pock-marked by seven wides, to ease through a first meeting of these counties in 11 years.

The final margin came to 18 points, a far cry from the nervy comeback they required to surpass Wexford at this stage last year as Brian Lohan’s side continue to evolve.

There was a surprise full debut for Darragh Lohan, a nephew of Brian, at corner-back, with McInerney on the bench.

They suffered another loss when Conlon was injured in a heavy collision under the high ball. He was on the ground for a couple of minutes before walking off, replaced by Paul Flanagan as Rory Hayes stepped into the half-back line.

Diarmuid Ryan had started at centre-back with a brief to both track Burke and make him follow Ryan’s upfield bursts.

But Burke, too, exited as early as the eighth minute. Having slipped attempting his first two shots, he left feeling the effects of an apparent hamstring strain.

James Madden and Paul Crummey (0-3) had been late starters in place of John Bellew and Seán Currie, while Fergal Whitely replaced Burke in a reshuffled line-up.

By then, they were already 1-2 to no score behind, Kelly rifling to the bottom corner when fastest to a breaking ball.

Cian O’Sullivan (0-11, 10 frees) showed a steady head taking over frees and when he laid on a goal for Darragh Power in the 17th minute, Dublin had edged ahead.

But they didn’t convert other openings into shots on goal as Clare capitalised on three more by the break in a 3-4 to 0-3 streak.

The first pair were created by David Fitzgerald (0-4) rampaging all too easily into open country to play in Mark Rodgers and Kelly.

The latter provided the first of two goals in 94 seconds, with the next finished by Shane O’Donnell from a Peter Duggan lay-off. 4-8 to 1-8 at half-time, with nine wides each.

Kelly had his hat-trick wrapped up by the 38th minute after racing unopposed onto another breaking ball.

From there, it was about dressing the scoreboard with Kelly racking up 3-4 and new free-taker Rodgers accounting for 1-11 (1-6 from play).

Alex Considine bulleted in a goal for Dublin but even with 20 minutes to go, it offered mere consolation, although Fergal Whitely and Considine forced Éibhear Quilligan into a fine double save.

Scorers for Clare: Tony Kelly 3-4, Mark Rodgers 1-11 (0-5f), Shane O’Donnell 1-2, David Fitzgerald 0-4, Ian Galvin 0-2, Aron Shanagher 0-2, Cathal Malone 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Cian O’Sullivan 0-11 (10f), Darragh Power 1-0, Alex Considine 1-0, Paul Crummey 0-3, Daire Gray 0-1, Danny Sutcliffe 0-1, Fergal Whitely 0-1.

Clare

1. Éibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

18. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 3. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 2. Adam Hogan (Feakle)

4. Séadna Morey (Sixmilebridge), 5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara),

12. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), 8. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

9. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, captain), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis)

13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara), 10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 15. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

Subs

22. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea) for Conlon (24, inj)

20. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) for O’Donnell (40, inj)

17. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis) for Galvin (46)

23. Cian Nolan (Smith O’Briens) for Hogan (58, temporary)

21. Patrick Crotty (Scariff) for Duggan (63)

24. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle) for Taylor (65)

19. Shane Meehan (The Banner) for Kelly (69)

Dublin

1. Seán Brennan (Cuala)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 4. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

18. James Madden (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 5. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg), 6. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s),

12. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh), 8. Mark Grogan (Kilmacud Crokes)

9. Chris O’Leary (Lucan Sarsfields), 11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 15. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

22. Paul Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 14. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s), 10. Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s)

Subs

23. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes) for D Burke (8, inj)

17. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle) for Madden (35+1)

24. Alex Considine (Kilmacud Crokes) for O’Leary (h-t)

13. Seán Currie (Na Fianna) for Boland (46)

25. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes) for Power (60)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

