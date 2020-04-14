Man (30s) dies after suspected stabbing in Clare

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a suspected stabbing in Ennis, Clare today.

Gardaí were called to the scene in the Cloughleigh area of Ennis at around 3.30pm this afternoon. It is understood the man received stab wounds.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

The scene remains sealed off pending competition of a technical examination.

Gardaí have also confirmed while they are following a definite line of inquiry they would still like to hear from anyone who was in the Childers Road / Cloughleigh area of Ennis any time after 1pm today and who saw anything that might assist their investigation.

Ennis Gardaí can be contacted on 065 6848100.