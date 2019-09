A MAN IN his late 30s who was arrested in connection with a murder in Clare in 2006 has been released without charge.

Aidan Kelly (19) was murdered near the village of Ardnacrusha, Co Clare on 10 May 2006. He was shot a number of times.

The man was arrested on Tuesday morning and taken to Henry Street Garda Station.

Gardaí said last night that the man had been released without charge yesterday evening.

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.