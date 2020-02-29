This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 29 February, 2020
Windows smash and debris blown down street in Clare town as Storm Jorge arrives

Locals in Kilrush hurried to clear up the glass after the incident on Henry Street.

By Pat Flynn Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 4:59 PM
50 minutes ago 17,250 Views 6 Comments
Image: Pat Flynn
Image: Pat Flynn

CONDITIONS REMAIN TREACHEROUS in Clare, Galway and other counties on the Atlantic coasts this afternoon as Storm Jorge brings severe winds and rain.

The Status Red wind warning for Clare and Galway has been followed by an Orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare which will remain in effect up until midnight tonight.

In Kilrush Co Clare, two windows crashed onto the pavement from the second floor of a building. The incident happened at around 1.45pm on Henry Street in the town.

Staff from two local pubs, who heard a loud crash, rushed to stop traffic and clear up the glass. Fortunately no one was walking past the building at the time.

Other debris from the building, including timber and canvas, were also blown up the street while there is concern that the roof of the building has been compromised and that slates could start crashing down onto the street.

Separately, a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Connacht and Donegal is also in place until midnight tonight. 

Meanwhile, Clare County Council has confirmed that its Crisis Management Team will continue to meet over the weekend. The local authority has said that crews will commence any clear-up operations once the Status Red warning period has expired.

Motorists have also been advised to drive with extreme caution during and after the wind warnings as debris on the roads is expected.

With reporting from Sean Murray

Pat Flynn

