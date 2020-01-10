This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 10 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman (70s) dies in Clare road crash

The head-on crash involved a car and a fuel truck.

By Pat Flynn Friday 10 Jan 2020, 6:56 PM
1 hour ago 6,444 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4961555

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died in a road traffic collision in Co Clare this evening.

The incident occurred at around 4.00pm on the main N68 Kilrush to Ennis road on the outskirts of the west Clare town close to the local golf club. The head-on crash involved a car and a fuel truck.

It appears that the woman, believed to be in her early 70s, may have lost control of her car which crossed the road before colliding with the oncoming truck. The lorry driver was uninjured.

Two units of Kilrush Fire Brigade along with an ambulance and rapid response advanced paramedic unit responded to the incident.

Paramedics are understood to have spent over 30 minutes battling to resuscitate the woman however she was pronounced dead at the scene at around 4.40pm.

Her body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place later.

Garda forensic collision investigators are conducting an examination of the scene this evening.

Gardaí at Kilrush are investigating the circumstances of the collision and have asked than anyone who travelled the Kilrush to Ennis road at around the time of the incident to contact them if have witnessed the collision; have any information about the incident or have dashcam footage that might assist Gardaí with their investigation.

Gardaí at Kilrush can be contacted on 065 9080550 while the Garda confidential line is 1800 666111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Pat Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie