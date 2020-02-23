This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 23 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (30s) dies in Clare road crash

The incident happeed at around 3am this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 23 Feb 2020, 9:12 AM
9 minutes ago 706 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5018434
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 30s has died in Clare following a single vehicle crash. 

The incident happeed at around 3am this morning on the R465 at Roo East between Ardnacrush and Broadford. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. It’s understood he was the sole occupant of the car.

The man’s body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí said the crash site and car have been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local scenes of crime officers. The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

A garda spokesman said: “Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the R465 between Ardnacrusha and Broadford around the time of the collision, to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station 061-212400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie