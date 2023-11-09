Advertisement

Thursday 9 November 2023 Dublin: 7°C
PA Images Gardaí said they are investigating the scene. File image.
Corofin

Gardaí investigating discovery of two bodies at house in Co Clare

The investigation is at an early stage.
1 hour ago

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched following the discovery of two bodies in Co Clare.

Gardaí have said they were alerted this afternoon at 2.30pm to an incident at a home in Killinaboy, Corofin.

The bodies of a man and a woman  were found at the scene. 

A statement from the Garda Press Office said that gardaí are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the incident.

“The bodies of the deceased, a male and a female, remain at the scene,” the statement added. 

The scene is currently preserved pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

No further information is available at this time according to gardaí. 

With reporting by Pat Flynn

