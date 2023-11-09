Gardaí investigating discovery of two bodies at house in Co Clare

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched following the discovery of two bodies in Co Clare.

Gardaí have said they were alerted this afternoon at 2.30pm to an incident at a home in Killinaboy, Corofin.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at the scene.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said that gardaí are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the incident.

“The bodies of the deceased, a male and a female, remain at the scene,” the statement added.

The scene is currently preserved pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

No further information is available at this time according to gardaí.

With reporting by Pat Flynn