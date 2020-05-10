Someone in Co Clare won €4,041,306 million in last night's Lotto

A CLARE RESIDENT has won last €4,041,306 million night’s Lotto jackpot.

The National Lottery has appealed to people in Co Clare who took part, to check their tickets to see if they have won.

The winning numbers for Saturday 9 May are: 13, 18, 30, 41, 42, 44.

The bonus number is 37.

In addition, two players from Dublin and Cork, were both one number shy of sharing the Lotto jackpot – but shared a prize of €237,474. Another lucky Dubliner also won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it will to reveal the name of the winning store in the next couple of days.

They added: “With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticket holder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days.”

This is the fifth Lotto jackpot winner of 2020.

So far this year, almost €50 million has been won in prizes in all Lotto games which includes nine new millionaires which have been created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

Since the Lotto games inception in 1988, there have been 42 Lotto jackpot winners from Clare who have shared over €64 million in jackpot prizes

The winning didn’t stop there as a lucky north Dublin player won a cool €250,000 after winning the top prize on Lotto Plus 2. This winning ticket was sold at the Mace store on Glasnevin Avenue.

Two other Lotto players were one number short of the jackpot but both halved the match five and bonus prize of €237,474.

The first of these tickets was sold in south Dublin in the Spar store on Oliver Plunkett Road, Monkstown Farm, Dunlaoghaire, Co Dublin. The other was sold online to a player with an address registered in Co Cork. These players will each get €118,737.

The National Lottery spokesperson continued: “Last night was a really lucky one for our players all over the country, particularly in Clare, Dublin and Cork, with not only the Lotto jackpot being won, but two other ticketholders falling just one number shy of sharing the jackpot, as well as a Lotto Plus 2 win.

“We are now asking everyone to check their Lotto tickets carefully please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

“We really look forward to welcoming the fifth Lotto jackpot winner of 2020, as well as all our other winners, to the National Lottery Winner’s Room in Dublin when it is safe to do so.”

With more than 86,000 winners in last night’s Lotto draw, the National Lottery has reminded players that it has extended the period of time that lucky winners can collect prizes to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency.

This means that any lucky winners of Lotto and Lotto Plus, Lotto 54321, EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus, Telly Bingo, Daily Millions and Daily Millions Plus draws from 9th January 2020 until draws in the week 5th July 2020 will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize.

The prize claims extension applies to winners who purchased their tickets and scratch card games in-store, online at www.lottery.ie and via the National Lottery App.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to ‘Good Causes’ in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish language.