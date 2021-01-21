#Open journalism No news is bad news

Woman stabbed in IFSC area of Dublin on her way home from work

She is in a serious condition.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 11:58 AM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A WOMAN IS in a serious condition in hospital after she was mugged in the IFSC area of the capital as she walked home from work. 

The woman, who is in her 40s, received the injuries as she walked down Clarion Quay yesterday evening at around 9.30pm. 

It is understood the woman suffered stab wounds during the incident including one to her neck. 

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident where a woman in her 40s was robbed on the 20th January 2021 at 9.30pm Clarion Quay, Dublin.

“The woman received injuries and was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”

