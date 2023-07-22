Jeremy Clarkson warns that some of his cider might explode due to over fermentation

JEREMY CLARKSON HAS issued a warning to consumers who have bought his cider saying the drink could “explode”.

The 63-year-old presenter has garnered new fans through his popular show Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime, which documents the workings of his 1,000-acre operation in south England.

In a Twitter post, Clarkson wrote: “There’s been a massive cock up and as a result, there’s a very slim chance some of our Hawkstone CIDER bottles might, there’s no easy way of saying this, explode.

“If the cap has the code L3160, open it underwater, pour it away and get in touch for a refund.”

“Really sorry about this but on the upside, the beer is fine and still delicious.”

The drinks brand was launched in 2021, with its primary ingredients coming from Clarkson’s farm.

A post on Instagram from the Hawkstone brand explained that the issue is due to “a small amount” of the cider “over fermenting”.

The brand also said: “Take a photo of the caps and we will send you a fresh batch or a refund.”