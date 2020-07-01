This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Students will be required to maintain at least one metre distance when schools return

Face coverings will not be mandatory but students will not be discouraged from wearing them.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 6:33 PM
50 minutes ago 12,130 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5138821
Classroom stock image
Image: Shutterstock/smolaw
Classroom stock image
Classroom stock image
Image: Shutterstock/smolaw

PRIMARY SCHOOL PUPILS from third class up and all secondary school students will be required to maintain a distance of at least one metre between each other when schools return, under new guidance issued by the Department of Education. 

Teachers will also be required to maintain at least one metre of distance between themselves and students, although the guidance recognises that there will be exceptions, such as administering first aid. 

Although, a distance of one metre is the minimum for second-level students, the guidance recommends that a two metre distance rule should be applied where possible. 

Individual desks will need to be at least one metre apart and teachers should arrange to move from classroom to classroom to avoid students moving in groups. 

Students should be encouraged to walk/cycle to school and have staggered arrival times to avoid congregation at school gates. Students should also maintain a two-metre distance while on school grounds. 

The document recognises the challenges posed among different age groups in educational settings. 

“There are particular issues with small children because they tend to put things in their mouths and naturally seek very close contact with caregivers and other children,” it said.

“In second level education there may be different challenges related to intimacy between teenagers which may also pose a risk of infection. Generally speaking the larger the number of people in a group, the more people are placed at risk if infection is accidentally introduced.”

Face masks and coverings will not be made mandatory for students but will not be discouraged in older students who prefer to wear them where physical distancing is not possible. 

While the document recognises that non-medical face masks may “reduce transmission from individuals who are shedding the virus,” it notes that “it is not practical for many students to wear a mask properly for the duration of a school day”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Education Minister Norma Foley said the interim guidance will support schools in planning for the upcoming term.

“We all want to support the education system so that we can welcome our pupils and staff across our school communities back into a safe environment later in the year.  We will continue to work with the public health experts over the course of the summer to update the interim advice as necessary,” she said. 

“I hope that the planning work being done and the clarity that we provide today will enable each member of the school community to get a well-deserved break and rest during the summer.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie