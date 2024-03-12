H&M will open its new store at Clerys Quarter in Dublin City on Friday

SWEDISH FASHION RETAILER H&M will open its new store located at the long-awaited and newly-developed Clerys Quarter on O’Connell Street in Dublin City centre, this Friday.

The historic former department store in the middle of Dublin’s main street has been vacant for some time and was due to reopen before Christmas last year. The long-awaited reopening of the site will take place this week, it has been confirmed.

While H&M has yet to make an official announcement, a spokesperson for the company confirmed that the store will be in operation at the site this Friday.

A Decathlon sports store will also later be housed at the location, after UK fashion store Flannels pulled out of plans last year.

In December, the building’s owners unveiled its iconic Christmas Window for the first time in many years. The building’s famous clock was also refurbished and unveiled earlier this year.

Dublin Town, a business representative body for Dublin City, previously told reporters at the time that the H&M store would launch in March of this year.

Both Decathlon and H&M will occupy 30,000 square feet each. The redeveloped Clerys Quarter will accommodate numerous businesses and amenities, including 90,000 square feet worth of office space and a 213-bed, four-star hotel.

The premises will also offer a diverse range of food services, including a panoramic rooftop restaurant, which will house the latest venue from PressUp Group, and the newly refurbished Clerys tea rooms.

Europa Capital and its local partners Core Capital and Oakmount are behind the development.

The building previously housed a Clerys Department Store and a Debenhams. It was the site of protests in 2020 when employees were left rudderless after stores went bust.