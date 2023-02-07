John Cleese to star in Fawlty Towers reboot with his daughter

Fawlty Towers, which was named Britain’s greatest sitcom in a 2019 poll, is set to return with John Cleese reprising his role as the world’s most irascible hotelier, US producers said today.

The original show, written by the Monty Python star and his then wife Connie Booth, ran on BBC television for two series in 1975 and 1979.

The reprise will feature Basil Fawlty tackling the modern world after teaming up with his long-lost daughter, played by Cleese’s own daughter Camilla, to run a boutique hotel.

Its return was announced by Castle Rock Entertainment, a US production company co-founded by US actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner.

“John Cleese is a comedy legend. Just the idea of working with him makes me laugh,” Reiner said.

The new show’s executive producers include Reiner, his wife and actress Michele Reiner, and director and producer Matthew George.

Cleese said that George, “unlike many producers, he really ‘gets’ the creative process”.

“When we first met, he offered an excellent first idea, and then Matt, my daughter Camilla, and I had one of the best creative sessions I can remember.

“By dessert we had an overall concept so good that, a few days later, it won the approval of Rob and Michele Reiner,” Cleese added.

“Camilla and I look forward enormously to expanding it into a series.”

No dates were given for the project to reach the screen, but the reboot will have work to do to match the original in public esteem.

In 2019, the show was named the greatest British sitcom ever by a panel of TV experts for “Radio Times” magazine.

Cleese, 83, has been speaking out against “woke” culture, claiming he can no longer get a fair hearing in mainstream UK media.

He plans to host a chat show on the new channel GB News, which has been broadcasting an array of conservative commentators including some airing conspiracy theories against Covid vaccines.

When announcing the GB News move on BBC radio in October, he said “I wouldn’t get five minutes into the first show (on the BBC) before I’d been cancelled or censored”.

The BBC radio presenter replied: “Well, we’ve given you five minutes today and I can promise you, you haven’t been censored yet.”

– © AFP 2023