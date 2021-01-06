#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 6 January 2021
Click and collect services for non-essential retail banned under new restrictions

The decision to ban click and collect services comes following a Cabinet meeting this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 4:45 PM
27 Comments
CLICK AND COLLECT services for non-essential retailers have been temporarily banned under the government’s latest Covid-19 restrictions, it has been confirmed this afternoon. 

Under current restrictions, all non-essential retail services have had to close. However, until now, such businesses have been permitted to offer click and collect services for customers. 

The decision to ban click and collect services comes following a Cabinet meeting this afternoon. 

Under the new rules, which are effective immediately, existing orders can still be collected. Click and deliver will continue to be allowed.

Addressing reporters this evening, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar gave a stark warning to business owners. 

He said: “If I was running a business right now I’d be considering the possibility that I’d be closed until the end of March.” 

Speaking today, Duncan Graham of Retail Excellence said that while the industry fully acknowledged that further restrictions were necessary, it was another setback.

He said: “Non-essential retailers closed their doors on New Year’s Eve and have fully complied with what has been asked of them by the Government. It is clear that the country is facing an enormous challenge and, of course, we acknowledge that the Government must act to halt the spread of Covid-19, but there is little public health risk in allowing customers collect goods from non-essential retailers who remain shuttered because of the lockdown.

“We feel this move, however well-intentioned to restrict people’s movement, will have a disproportionately negative effect on smaller retailers.” 

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee

 

 

