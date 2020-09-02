This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Unbelievable' flooding in Clifden as heavy rains fall and Status Yellow warning remains in place

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for all of Connacht as well as Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 11:38 AM
1 hour ago 18,144 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5192994

AREAS IN THE west of the country are experiencing severe flooding as Met Éireann has forecast that between 25 to 35 mm could fall in some areas today. 

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for all of Connacht as well as Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal. 

Most of the country is expected to experience heavy falls at some point today, with Met Éireann saying there is a risk of localised flooding.

Road closures are already in place in parts of Connemara, with the N59 between Clifden and Lennane currently closed and the same road down to one lane at Recess

There’s heavy flooding in the the town of Clifden, with the Low Road and horse showgrounds next to the Owenglin River completely submerged.  

Emergency services are at the scene with several dramatic videos shared online showing the river running wildly this morning following last night’s deluge.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Senior and former minister of state Seán Kyne described the images as “dochreidte”, or unbelievable. 

“Very bad flooding this morning in Clifden. Weather warning now in place. Supports will be needed, will be in contact with government ministers about this,” he tweeted

Connemara Chamber of Commerce has also shared images of the flooding and urged people to be cautious. 

“Parts of Connemara are very badly flooded. The fire brigade are working hard to keep everyone safe. Please do not put yourself in harms way. Please drive carefully and stay clear of flooded areas if you can,” the group shared on Facebook

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie