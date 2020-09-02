'Unbelievable' flooding in Clifden as heavy rains fall and Status Yellow warning remains in place

Drove into Clifden for some supplies. They’ve since closed all the roads. One elderly local said he has never seen anything like the flooding today. pic.twitter.com/uI6KjkyoSZ — Jean Wallace (@jeanwallace17) September 2, 2020

AREAS IN THE west of the country are experiencing severe flooding as Met Éireann has forecast that between 25 to 35 mm could fall in some areas today.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for all of Connacht as well as Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Most of the country is expected to experience heavy falls at some point today, with Met Éireann saying there is a risk of localised flooding.

Road closures are already in place in parts of Connemara, with the N59 between Clifden and Lennane currently closed and the same road down to one lane at Recess.

There’s heavy flooding in the the town of Clifden, with the Low Road and horse showgrounds next to the Owenglin River completely submerged.

Emergency services are at the scene with several dramatic videos shared online showing the river running wildly this morning following last night’s deluge.

Senior and former minister of state Seán Kyne described the images as “dochreidte”, or unbelievable.

“Very bad flooding this morning in Clifden. Weather warning now in place. Supports will be needed, will be in contact with government ministers about this,” he tweeted.

Connemara Chamber of Commerce has also shared images of the flooding and urged people to be cautious.

“Parts of Connemara are very badly flooded. The fire brigade are working hard to keep everyone safe. Please do not put yourself in harms way. Please drive carefully and stay clear of flooded areas if you can,” the group shared on Facebook.