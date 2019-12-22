Two people injured after large wave caused 15-foot fall from Wicklow pier

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been injured after they were swept from the top deck of a pier by a large wave in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Volunteers from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) were called to the scene after a large wave struck the harbour wall and washed two people 15 feet from the top deck to the lower deck of a pier.

Community safety officer at Arklow RNLI Mark Corcoran said: “Luckily both of these casualties were not washed into the sea when this wave hit, had this been the case we may well have had a very different outcome on this shout.”

The area was checked to ensure there was no further risk of the injured or others being swept into the water by the large waves.

The scene was attended by Arklow Fire Service and two ambulances. The two injured were taken to hospital after the incident.

Corcoran wished to remind the public to heed the warnings about walking in or around harbours, cliffs or beaches.