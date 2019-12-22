This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two people injured after large wave caused 15-foot fall from Wicklow pier

The injured were swept onto a lower pier at a harbour.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 6:54 PM
50 minutes ago 8,710 Views 6 Comments
The RNLI helping the injured walkers today.
Image: RNLI
Image: RNLI

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been injured after they were swept from the top deck of a pier by a large wave in Arklow, Co Wicklow. 

Volunteers from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) were called to the scene after a large wave struck the harbour wall and washed two people 15 feet from the top deck to the lower deck of a pier. 

Community safety officer at Arklow RNLI Mark Corcoran said: “Luckily both of these casualties were not washed into the sea when this wave hit, had this been the case we may well have had a very different outcome on this shout.”

The area was checked to ensure there was no further risk of the injured or others being swept into the water by the large waves. 

The scene was attended by Arklow Fire Service and two ambulances. The two injured were taken to hospital after the incident.  

Corcoran wished to remind the public to heed the warnings about walking in or around harbours, cliffs or beaches.

  • Stay back, stay high and stay dry.
  • When walking in coastal areas, avoid any unfamiliar routes and be mindful of changes caused by coastal erosion. Be careful of risks of trips, slips and falls.
  • Ensure pets are kept under control in case they get into difficulty and cause owners to risk their own safety attempting to rescue them.  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

