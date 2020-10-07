#Open journalism No news is bad news

'The impact of our actions on the planet is undeniable': Government launches Climate Action Bill

The 30-year programme commits to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 7 Oct 2020, 4:42 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Lightspruch
Image: Shutterstock/Lightspruch

THE GOVERNMENT’S CLIMATE Action Bill, which commits the country to achieving carbon neutrality by the year 2050, has been published today.

The bill would bring in changes to the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act 2015.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan said the bill seeks to ensure the government achieves its emissions reduction targets in rolling five-year plans.

The bill also legislates for a Climate Change Advisory Council that will make recommendations on how carbon budgets must be achieved by the various departments such as agriculture and transport.

At a press conference today, the Taoiseach Michéal Martin said that a climate neutral economy is not a meaninglessness ambition.  

Source: Twitter

He added: “No one can doubt the fact that action on climate will lead to many difficult decisions. Moving away from how we do things today, adopting new practices and eliminating damaging activities.”

The Taoiseach also noted: “Thankfully, Ireland does not have a significant movement of people questioning the scientific fact of mankind’s centrality to climate change.”

Also speaking at the event was Minister Ryan, who said: “This cannot be a one government’s process, it has to be for the next five, six governments in a row if this is going to work.”

Under the bill, there is level of oversight, with ministers having to account for their progress yearly, said Ryan.

Christina Finn
