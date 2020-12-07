Over 1,200 constituents lobby TDs via Zoom calling for faster climate action and improved climate bill

MORE THAN 1,200 constituents from across Ireland took part in a “mass online lobby” today to urge their TDs to take faster and fairer action on climate change.

The exercise, which took place via the Zoom video conferencing platform, saw people voice their concerns with more than 90 Dáil deputies who participated.

The lobbying drive was organised by the Stop Climate Chaos (SCC) coalition with participants asking the Government to “close loopholes in the 2020 Climate Action Bill so it’s strong enough to drive the changes needed” to ensure Ireland delivers on its climate targets.

Nineteen “One Future” local climate action groups hosted the video meetings by organising people from the same constituency to engage their TDs in groups.

The lobbying effort took place as the Paris climate agreement reaches its fifth anniversary on 12 December. Ahead of a UN summit on implementing the agreement next year, citizens asked TDs to ensure that Ireland does its fair share of the global effort required to meet the Paris goals.

Stop Climate Chaos mobilisation co-ordinator Áine O’Gorman, said: “The Paris Agreement was the starting gun for the race of a lifetime, the race to eliminate our polluting emissions fast enough to avoid complete climate breakdown and fairly enough to leave no one behind.

The ‘Zooming to zero pollution’ online lobby was a chance for constituents to let their public representatives know how much they care about climate change.

“Talking to TDs can be a daunting prospect for many people – so their willingness to step up and take part in this lobby really shows how passionate people are about climate issues,” she added.

The activists said that they will be asking TDs to do everything they can to make the new climate law as strong as possible to “drive the rapid and just transition we need to zero pollution”.

The draft Bill as it stands today is simply not good enough.

The Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action is currently finalising its recommendations on amendments to the Bill.