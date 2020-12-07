#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Monday 7 December 2020
Advertisement

Over 1,200 constituents lobby TDs via Zoom calling for faster climate action and improved climate bill

The lobbying effort saw people voice their concerns with more than 90 Dáil deputies.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 7 Dec 2020, 10:08 PM
28 minutes ago 1,108 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5291870

zoom

MORE THAN 1,200 constituents from across Ireland took part in a “mass online lobby” today to urge their TDs to take faster and fairer action on climate change.

The exercise, which took place via the Zoom video conferencing platform, saw people voice their concerns with more than 90 Dáil deputies who participated.

The lobbying drive was organised by the Stop Climate Chaos (SCC) coalition with participants asking the Government to “close loopholes in the 2020 Climate Action Bill so it’s strong enough to drive the changes needed” to ensure Ireland delivers on its climate targets.

Nineteen “One Future” local climate action groups hosted the video meetings by organising people from the same constituency to engage their TDs in groups.

The lobbying effort took place as the Paris climate agreement reaches its fifth anniversary on 12 December. Ahead of a UN summit on implementing the agreement next year, citizens asked TDs to ensure that Ireland does its fair share of the global effort required to meet the Paris goals. 

Stop Climate Chaos mobilisation co-ordinator Áine O’Gorman, said: “The Paris Agreement was the starting gun for the race of a lifetime, the race to eliminate our polluting emissions fast enough to avoid complete climate breakdown and fairly enough to leave no one behind.

The ‘Zooming to zero pollution’ online lobby was a chance for constituents to let their public representatives know how much they care about climate change.

“Talking to TDs can be a daunting prospect for many people – so their willingness to step up and take part in this lobby really shows how passionate people are about climate issues,” she added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The activists said that they will be asking TDs to do everything they can to make the new climate law as strong as possible to “drive the rapid and just transition we need to zero pollution”.

The draft Bill as it stands today is simply not good enough. 

The Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action is currently finalising its recommendations on amendments to the Bill.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie