'Fine tuning' of Climate Action Plan ahead of final sign-off expected later

THE GOVERNMENT’S CLIMATE Action Plan is likely to be finalised today before the publication of the much-awaited document tomorrow.

As well as outlining different actions being planned to help Ireland achieve its overall target to reduce emissions, the plan will also outline specific targets for individual sectors to achieve.

It’s believed, for example, that the agricultural sector may be required to cut emissions by between 21-30%.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Environment and Climate Change is due to meet this afternoon to sign off on the plan which will then be brought to Cabinet by Minister Eamon Ryan tomorrow.

Speaking yesterday at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Taoiseach Micheál Martin reaffirmed Ireland’s pledge to cut emissions by 51% below 2018 levels by 2030 and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

He said yesterday that the sector-by-sector targets will be “very challenging” and that “no sector will escape”. He denied however that there was disagreement over the final plans.

“There’s not too many issues left between different departments, just fine tuning the numbers and so forth, so I expect that Wednesday’s Cabinet subcommittee will give it a clear light,” he said.

Last week, a report commissioned by the Irish Farmers Journal and carried out by KPMG found that a 30% reduction in carbon emissions in agriculture could result in the loss of 56,400 farming related jobs.

An Taoiseach said yesterday described the prospect of such job losses as “scaremongering” and that a diversification of farming output was possible.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said it was “extraordinary” that the government would dismiss the report without doing a similar assessment.

“We have repeatedly asked for such an exercise to be carried out by our government, but they have refused to do so. Micheál Martin is shooting in the dark and he has no idea what the economic or social impact of these ceilings will be in rural areas,” he said.