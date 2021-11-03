#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 3 November 2021
Advertisement

'Fine tuning' of Climate Action Plan ahead of final sign-off expected later

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that all sectors of the economy will have to contribute to reducing emissions.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 3 Nov 2021, 6:00 AM
42 minutes ago 324 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5590192
Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE GOVERNMENT’S CLIMATE Action Plan is likely to be finalised today before the publication of the much-awaited document tomorrow. 

As well as outlining different actions being planned to help Ireland achieve its overall target to reduce emissions, the plan will also outline specific targets for individual sectors to achieve. 

It’s believed, for example, that the agricultural sector may be required to cut emissions by between 21-30%. 

The Cabinet sub-committee on Environment and Climate Change is due to meet this afternoon to sign off on the plan which will then be brought to Cabinet by Minister Eamon Ryan tomorrow. 

Speaking yesterday at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Taoiseach Micheál Martin reaffirmed Ireland’s pledge to cut emissions by 51% below 2018 levels by 2030 and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. 

He said yesterday that the sector-by-sector targets will be “very challenging” and that “no sector will escape”.  He denied however that there was disagreement over the final plans.

Related Reads

02.11.21 Dáil hears there are 'no proposals' to cull cattle as 80 countries sign pledge to cut methane
02.11.21 'We need to cop on now': COP26 a 'critical moment' for global climate finance, committee hears

“There’s not too many issues left between different departments, just fine tuning the numbers and so forth, so I expect that Wednesday’s Cabinet subcommittee will give it a clear light,” he said. 

Last week, a report commissioned by the Irish Farmers Journal and carried out by KPMG found that a 30% reduction in carbon emissions in agriculture could result in the loss of 56,400 farming related jobs. 

An Taoiseach said yesterday described the prospect of such job losses as “scaremongering” and that a diversification of farming output was possible.  

IFA President Tim Cullinan said it was “extraordinary” that the government would dismiss the report without doing a similar assessment. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We have repeatedly asked for such an exercise to be carried out by our government, but they have refused to do so. Micheál Martin is shooting in the dark and he has no idea what the economic or social impact of these ceilings will be in rural areas,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie