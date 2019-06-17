More electric vehicles and retrofitting of homes: Here's what we know about the new Climate Action Plan

THE GOVERNMENT’S MUCH-ANTICIPATED Climate Action Plan will be published today, setting out a roadmap for Ireland and how it is going to meet its greenhouse gas targets.

Minister for Communications Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton will launch the report later in the afternoon, but much of the detail has already been widely circulated in recent weeks or has been earmarked in previous budgets.

So, what can we expect?

As reported by TheJournal.ie in May, homeowners will end up paying for the retrofitting of their houses with a 10 or 20-year loan split across their energy bills.

A proposed pay-back system for the retrofitting of homes is being modelled on a similar scheme in the Netherlands.

A big focus in the plan is improving home insulation so that homes are warmer and need less heating, therefore helping the environment and saving homeowners on their energy bills.

The plan will also see clustered renovations in an area, so as to avoid a scenario of builders delivering retrofitting in a house one day in Fermoy, and the next day in Dundrum. This, it is understood, will be avoided due to the scheme ensuring that work be carried out in the same area or estate for a fixed period of time.

The government wants half a million homes to BER 2 energy rating by 2030. Retrofits will largely begin with social and public housing, extending then to private dwellings.

Oil and gas boilers

There has been a good deal of chatter in recent months about a ‘boiler ban’.

In the plan, oil boilers will not be installed in new builds form 2022 and gas boilers from 2025. The plan sets out that 600,000 heat pumps should be in homes by 2030. About 40% of new-builds currently have heat pumps installed.

As reported earlier this month, consumers will be able to sell excess electricity from their home solar panels back to the grid in the near future.

A micro generation scheme will be put in place by the end of this year, with a view to commence an enduring support scheme by 2021 so that all people with solar panels can sell their electricity back to the grid.

The minister wants to raise the amount of electricity generated from renewable sources from 30% now to 70% by 2030, so there will be a big focus on foreshore wind energy.

There will be new funding supports for foreshore and offshore wind energy, and new legislation coming down the pipeline this year to streamline development.

Coal and peat energy will be phased out, with today’s report giving a timeline for the closure of such plants around the country.

Carbon tax on the cards

There has been a lot of talk about the carbon tax, and it appears the government will sign up to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Change’s recommendation that it should be increased by €20 to €80 on a phased basis to 2030.

In terms of transport, the government wants 100% of the cars on the road to be electric in 2030 – that’s about one million cars.

There doesn’t appear to be increased tax breaks for the purchase of cars but there is speculation around a scrappage scheme.

Charge points will be increased around the country, but in order to incentivise businesses such a petrol stations to install such points, the free-charging that has been enjoyed by electric car vehicle owners have enjoyed up till now will end. Local authorities will also be rolling out about 200 charge points nationwide.

There are plans to reduce landfill to 10% by 2030, with a focus on ending non-recyclable plastics. It is understood there will be a higher charge placed on producers, distributors and supermarkets to recycle single-use plastics, which the government sees as an incentive to get businesses to move to recyclables.

Agriculture gets off rather lightly in the report with no mention of reducing the national herd size. There changes are based around improved breeding, changing fertiliser types and slurry spreading. There is a focus on land use and increased broadleaf forestry which the government believes will offset the carbon footprint of the agri-sector.

While the points mentioned do not appear to be anything new, the government believe the fact that there will be five-year carbon budgets set out for each department (if they fail to met their target, the department will have to ‘buy out’ the difference from their financial budget). There will also be oversight committees and regular quarterly reports to government on the progress, with the plan being very much driven by the Department of An Taoiseach.