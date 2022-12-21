Reduced parking spaces and minimum parking charges in urban areas under consideration by Govt

REDUCED PARKING AND a minimum parking charge in all urban areas are some measures contained in the government’s climate action targets.

The climate action plan, which is to go to Cabinet today, sets out how the legally binding carbon budgets and agreed sectoral emissions ceilings will be achieved.

The overall target is for a 51% reduction by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

It is understood there is no specific commitment or target relating to congestion charging within the plan, but it is one of a range of “demand management measures” which are to be considered.

These measures will only be effective and acceptable when there are viable alternatives, it is believed, such as increased public transport.

Reduced parking is up for consideration within the plan, which could include the end of free workplace parking and a minimum parking charge in all urban areas.

It is understood that all of this is prefaced by the proviso that action will only be taken when public transport is improved.

The plan aims to encourage other forms of travel by possibly having more car free urban centres and improving school transport options.

The aims include targeting public sector car parking spaces so as to show “public sector leadership” as well as removing minimum car parking requirements where there’s adequate public transport.

It is believed that public authorities will transition to market pricing of car parking,

and there is to be a reduction of on-street parking to prioritise active travel and public transport.

In addition, there is an aim to reduce the total distance driven across all car journeys by 20%.

The government also wants one in three private cars to be electric by 2030, with chargers to be installed on all new residential buildings, public buildings, where possible, and all schools by 2025.

The plan also sets out an increase in the annual afforestation rates to 8,000 hectares per annum from 2023 onwards, and to deliver an additional 28,000 hectares up to 2025.

A new green electricity tariff will be developed by 2025 to incentivise people to use lower cost renewable electricity at times of high wind and solar generation.