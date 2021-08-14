Poll: Do you feel you can make a difference in the fight against climate change?

IT’S BEEN A tough week of climate news, with the release of a major UN report on the state of the planet.

The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was authored by climate scientists from around the world and is the sixth assessment report on the physical science of climate change.

It warned that the scale of recent changes to the climate system has been “unprecedented” over hundreds and thousands of years and that human influence is the primary driver of global warming.

The report said the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in 2019 was higher than at any other time in at least two million years.

The IPCC found that “deep reductions” in carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are crucial to prevent the planet from warming by more than 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius.

All this, as extreme weather events play out across the globe. Wildfires continue to rage in many countries, including Greece, Russia, the US and Algeria, while Turkey, China and Japan have been battling floods.

It’s hard not to feel hopeless in the face of such difficult news on climate, but many activists are warning that action, not apathy is what’s needed now.

So, today we’re asking: Do you feel you can make a difference in the fight against climate change?

