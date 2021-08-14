#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 14 August 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Do you feel you can make a difference in the fight against climate change?

The world has been left reeling after yet another damning UN report on climate change this week.

By Laura Byrne Saturday 14 Aug 2021, 11:29 AM
57 minutes ago 5,346 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5522878
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IT’S BEEN A tough week of climate news, with the release of a major UN report on the state of the planet.

The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was authored by climate scientists from around the world and is the sixth assessment report on the physical science of climate change.

It warned that the scale of recent changes to the climate system has been “unprecedented” over hundreds and thousands of years and that human influence is the primary driver of global warming.

The report said the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in 2019 was higher than at any other time in at least two million years.

The IPCC found that “deep reductions” in carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are crucial to prevent the planet from warming by more than 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius.

All this, as extreme weather events play out across the globe. Wildfires continue to rage in many countries, including Greece, Russia, the US and Algeria, while Turkey, China and Japan have been battling floods.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It’s hard not to feel hopeless in the face of such difficult news on climate, but many activists are warning that action, not apathy is what’s needed now.

So, today we’re asking: Do you feel you can make a difference in the fight against climate change?


Poll Results:

No (626)
Yes (432)
I don't know (64)



About the author:

About the author
Laura Byrne  / Assistant News Editor
@LauraByrneStory
laurabyrne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie