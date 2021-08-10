Government 'committed' to annual Carbon Tax increases after IPCC report details 'threat to humanity'

THE GOVERNMENT “REMAINS committed” to increasing carbon tax to €100 per tonne, with climate change set to be “central” to discussions around the upcoming budget.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said today that climate change represented “a huge challenge to humanity” and that the government is part of the response to it.

The minister was speaking following yesterday’s alarming report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) which pointed to “unequivocal” evidence that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.

The report outlined a number of potential future scenarios based on different CO2 levels, but said that the damage already caused means that global surface temperature will continue to increase until at least the middle of the century under each model.

Minister for the Environment and Climate Eamon Ryan said yesterday that “all countries must play their part” in solutions to mitigate the climate crisis.

As part of the Programme for Government agreed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party, the coalition outlined a target of increasing Carbon Tax gradually up to €100 per tone by 2030.

As part of that pledge, Carbon Tax increased by €7.50 from €26 per tonne to €33.50 per tonne in Budget 2021 and increased €6 per tonne in the previous budget.

Budget 2022 discussions are set to kick up a gear next month ahead of the mid-October announcement.

Donohoe said today that, while he cannot yet say what Carbon Tax increase will take place next year, climate will be “central” to those discussions.

“I’m not in a position to be able to say what additional changes might be contained in the budget as a result of the publication of the report yesterday, which reminded us of the threats to our civilization and humanity in some parts of our world because of climate change,” he said.

But it has been an ongoing feature now of the last two budgets that we’ve done to increase carbon taxation, and we have now legislation for automatic increases in carbon taxation each year until we hit our target of €100 per tonne of carbon emissions and I remain committed to do that.

He added: “I would expect now when we begin the next phase of our budgetary preparations in September that climate will continue to be central to discussions. But it will be a lot later in September or early October when we could be seeing any specific changes as a result of the work that we do.”

In the past 24 hours, some opposition politicians have been critical of the commitment of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to tackling climate change following the IPCC report.

In a statement, Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan said that the Taoiseach and Tánaiste “have been silent on this important report” and that this “amounts to a failure of leadership”.

“A report of this magnitude should be taken seriously and the Taoiseach and Tánaiste must show leadership here,” Boylan said.

Ahead of the last general election, Sinn Féin said it would not make any increases in Carbon Tax, labelling it “a regressive tax” that “will not make the state greener or cleaner”.

In an op-ed on The Journal this morning, environmental commentator John Gibbons noted that neither Fine Gael nor Fianna Fáil made any mention of the report on their Twitter accounts yesterday.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have tweeted videos this afternoon in response to the report, with Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan saying the report represents “a stark warning that we need bold action” on climate change.

The latest IPCC report is a stark warning but also states that it is not too late to reduce our emissions.



We've passed the Climate Action Bill into law. We now need a robust plan that gives us the tools to ensure that we reach those emission targets says @COSullivanTD pic.twitter.com/ctWZkpSKXz — Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) August 10, 2021

Asked today about the social media silence on the IPCC report from the Fine Gael account yesterday, Donohoe said that Eamon Ryan “commented on it on behalf of the government”.

“The new climate governance bill that the government has just passed through the Dáil builds on the work done by Richard Bruton when he was Minister for Climate in the last government. The commitment to change carbon taxation is a commitment that I implemented as Minister for Finance both in this and the last government,” he said.

“The actions that we have taken in that bill, but now critically the work that we’re going to have to do to turn this into a Climate Action Plan later on in the year, speaks to the commitment that both Fine Gael and the government has to respond back to the huge challenge to humanity that was highlighted by the IPCC.”