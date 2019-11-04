This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 4 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Protesters in bikinis and shorts to gather outside Dáil following Taoiseach's climate change comments

Varadkar said one of the benefits to climate change is warmer winters.

By Christina Finn Monday 4 Nov 2019, 11:47 AM
10 minutes ago 1,158 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4878186
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Climate Action Plan progress report last week.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Climate Action Plan progress report last week.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Climate Action Plan progress report last week.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

EXTINCTION REBELLION PROTESTERS are to stage a protest outside Leinster House this lunchtime wearing bikinis and Bermuda shorts. 

The demonstration is in response to comments made to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last week in which he stated climate change had some benefits such as lower heating bills and fewer deaths due to cold weather. 

The Taoiseach’s comments followed Health Minister Simon Harris warning that climate change “will result in an increased exposure to UV rays”.

“We know that currently at 11,000 people a year are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland, but obviously could rise,” he said, adding that “extreme heat” has resulted in 294 deaths in Ireland, while cold snaps have also caused fatalities,” said the health minister.

Varadkar followed up the comments, by stating:

“It’s interesting to see that there can be pluses and minuses as well, like actually one thing that we definitely face as a result of climate change is warmer winters, we’re already experiencing warmer winters, and that actually means using less energy, because it’s warmer. And people use less heating and also that means fewer deaths as a result of cold weather.

“A big problem that we have is winter related illnesses, and people dying because of very cold winters, but then on the down side of things, you know hotter summers, people dying because of hypothermia, exposure to UV rays, but it’s interesting when you do look at those things that there is ledger and there are benefits and there are down sides, the downsides outweigh the benefits but we need to be aware of them too.”

Protest

Extinction Rebellion climate activists will today stage a protest at the entrance to Dáil Eireann where they will sunbathe on sun loungers.

Beach balls, snorkels, flippers, a body board, a sun parasol are also set to feature in today’s demonstration, where protesters will also hold up a large sign that will read “Leo’s Fantasy Island”.

Related Read

31.10.19 Taoiseach says he'll ditch his diesel car for hybrid 'if it makes sense'

People Before Profit TD and member of the Oireachtas Climate Action Committee, Bríd Smith has slammed comments, stating that the “ignorance of the science and implications of climate change is breathtaking and depressing”.

She said the mask has slipped on the governments actual climate policy measures, and pointed to the attempts by the government to import liquefied natural gas from the US, despite banning fracking here.

“Ireland and this government remain laggards in the fight against climate change. Comments by the Taoiseach show that he and his government are not able to deal with the massive climate crisis we face because they just don’t understand the crisis and they are wedded to the fossil fuel industry,” said Smith.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie