This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 21 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Will the climate change strike impact government policy?

Millions of people took part in demonstrations around the world yesterday.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 9:55 AM
22 minutes ago 1,652 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4818777
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg pictured at a rally in New York yesterday.
Image: Gabriele Holtermann-Gorden/SIPA USA/PA Images
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg pictured at a rally in New York yesterday.
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg pictured at a rally in New York yesterday.
Image: Gabriele Holtermann-Gorden/SIPA USA/PA Images

MILLIONS OF PEOPLE around the world took part in yesterday’s climate change strike, in what is believed to be the largest ever demonstration of its kind.

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg, who inspired the movement, said it was “only the beginning”. Some four million people filled streets around the world, organisers said. 

Given the scale of the demonstrations, activists are hopeful governments will listen and introduce policies aimed at reversing the damage caused by climate change.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday pledged at least €100 billion by 2030 to tackle emissions in the energy and industrial sectors, boost zero-emission electric vehicles, and get passengers out of planes and onto trains.

What do you think: Will the movement impact government policy globally?


Poll Results:

No (255)
Yes (101)
I'm not sure (45)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie