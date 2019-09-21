Poll: Will the climate change strike impact government policy?

MILLIONS OF PEOPLE around the world took part in yesterday’s climate change strike, in what is believed to be the largest ever demonstration of its kind.

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg, who inspired the movement, said it was “only the beginning”. Some four million people filled streets around the world, organisers said.

Given the scale of the demonstrations, activists are hopeful governments will listen and introduce policies aimed at reversing the damage caused by climate change.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday pledged at least €100 billion by 2030 to tackle emissions in the energy and industrial sectors, boost zero-emission electric vehicles, and get passengers out of planes and onto trains.

What do you think: Will the movement impact government policy globally?

