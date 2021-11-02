#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 2 November 2021
Advertisement

'We need to cop on now': COP26 a 'critical moment' for global climate finance, committee hears

The Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs heard from NGOs on the severe effects of the climate crisis in sub-Saharan Africa.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 4:22 PM
37 minutes ago 505 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5589988
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

COP26 IS A “critical moment” for providing developing countries with assistance to tackle the climate crisis, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

As world leaders meet in Glasgow this week and next week for the major UN climate summit, developing countries that face acute threats from climate crisis – despite being some of the lowest contributors to emissions – must not be left behind, the committee was told this afternoon.

The Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence heard from NGOs on the severe effects of the climate crisis in sub-Saharan Africa, such as droughts and flooding, and the need for multilateral support from developed countries.

The issue is on the agenda of this COP, but how far countries will strengthen their commitments to climate finance will be tested over the next two weeks as leaders negotiate new agreements.

Louise Finan, the Head of Policy at Dóchas, said that COP26 is a “critical moment for multilateral climate action”.

She welcomed a commitment that Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who is at the summit in Glasgow, confirmed today, which increases Ireland’s climate finance for developing countries.

Ireland’s global climate finance contributions is set to more than double from €93 million a year to €225 million by 2025.

Yousaf Jogezai, Concern’s Country Director in Malawi, said that “climate change, climate variability and climate related extreme events are having huge negative impacts on Malawi’s economy, and the general livelihood of its population”.

“The country has in the recent past experienced erratic rainfall, severe floods and droughts,” Jogezai told the committee.

“Malawi’s economy is mainly based on rain-fed agriculture, with the sector providing employment and livelihoods to more than 80% of the population,” he said.

“Malawi was in March 2019 hit by Cyclones Idai, which left a devastating path of destruction, close to two million people were affected and hundreds were killed. Total effects are estimated at over $370.5 million with severe damage to roads, bridges, houses, power lines, irrigation infrastructure, and sadly, to crops which were nearing maturity.”

He said that similar climate-related events are “only going to increase in severity in the future”.

At COP15 in Copenhagen 2009, governments around the world made a commitment to allocate $100 billion annually by 2020 to help developing countries address the impacts of climate change. However, this commitment has never been met.

Related Reads

02.11.21 'Every second of delay makes our task that bit bigger': Taoiseach delivers Irish COP26 address
14.10.21 Where the crisis is 'catastrophic': How is Ireland helping countries facing climate threats?

“High income countries announced their plan for meeting the $100 billion commitment this week, but this plan only goes part of the way to addressing the problem: adaptation has received significantly less funding than mitigation despite a clear and urgent need to adapt to impacts that we are already seeing,” Jogezai said.

Additionally, he said climate finance is not being effectively targeted at the countries most vulnerable to the climate crisis.

He called on Ireland to “provide predictable climate funding for Malawi and other most affected countries” and to “use its diplomatic power to ensure progress at COP26 on the issues that matter for the most affected countries”.

The IPCC report on climate change published in August explained that increases in hot extremes, like heatwaves, are expected to continue in Africa throughout the 21st century alongside global warming.

Heavy precipitation events, which can lead to flooding, are also forecast to rise almost everywhere on the continent. 

Maurice Sadlier of World Vision Ireland said that the situation is “not getting better for some people, it’s getting worse”.

“People are on the move because of climate change. it is happening here and now. We cannot continue to wait. We have to show action,” Sadlier said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said Ireland needs to commit to climate finance internationally but “also take serious action at home”.

“We really need to cop on now, we don’t have time.”

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie