Dublin: 11°C Sunday 3 April 2022
Charlie Bird says charity campaign will raise 'beyond €2 million' after Croagh Patrick climb

The broadcaster said he is “completely blown away” by the success of the Climb with Charlie campaign.

By Press Association Sunday 3 Apr 2022, 2:49 PM
1 hour ago 3,184 Views 2 Comments
Charlie Bird (middle) with Ryan Tubridy (left) and Daniel O'Donnell (right) on Croagh Patrick yesterday.
Image: Michael Mc Laughlin
Charlie Bird (middle) with Ryan Tubridy (left) and Daniel O'Donnell (right) on Croagh Patrick yesterday.
Charlie Bird (middle) with Ryan Tubridy (left) and Daniel O'Donnell (right) on Croagh Patrick yesterday.
Image: Michael Mc Laughlin

VETERAN BROADCASTER CHARLIE Bird has said the fundraising response to his charity mountain climb is set to pass the €2 million mark.

The former RTÉ chief news correspondent, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, said he is “completely blown away” by the success of the Climb with Charlie campaign.

Bird was cheered by friends and family yesterday as he achieved his goal of scaling the summit of Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo.

Thousands of people completed their own Climb with Charlie events all over Ireland and further afield on Saturday. Climbs were organised as far away as the US, Australia, South Africa and Spain.

The campaign is raising funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and mental health charity Pieta.

In a tweet on Sunday, Bird said the total was set to pass €2 million.

“Wow I am completely blown away by the amazing support for climb with Charlie all over the country and abroad,” he said.

“I can tell you we are going to go beyond 2 million euro raised.

I cried so much yesterday, but they were all tears of joy. A big loving hug to everyone. Thanks everyone.

Bird (72) raised his climbing stick in triumph as he reached the top of Croagh Patrick yesterday afternoon.

Hundreds joined him to climb up the mountain. 

Among them was the host of The Late Late Show Ryan Tubridy, and singer Daniel O’Donnell.

Bird, who was accompanied by his wife Claire and daughters Orla and Neasa, lit five candles in the small chapel at the top of the mountain – one for campaigner Vicky Phelan, one for everyone diagnosed with a terminal illness, one for those experiencing mental health difficulties, one for everyone involved in the fight against Covid-19 and a final candle for the people of Ukraine.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin both paid tribute to Bird’s fundraising exploits.

The Climb with Charlie fundraising page will remain open for donations for the next three months at climbwithcharlie.ie.

