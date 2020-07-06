This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 6 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (30s) arrested in connection with fatal shooting of man in Leixlip in 2018

Clive Staunton (50) was shot outside a house on Glen Easton Way on 15 November 2018.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 6 Jul 2020, 5:53 PM
9 minutes ago 1,408 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5142957
Clive Staunton
Image: Facebook
Clive Staunton
Clive Staunton
Image: Facebook

A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of Clive Staunton in Leixlip, Co Kildare in November 2018. 

Staunton (50) was shot outside a house on Glen Easton Way in the Co Kildare town on the evening of 15 November 2018. 

He was treated at the scene for serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí have now arrested a man, aged in his 30s, in relation to the fatal shooting. 

He is currently detained at Leixlip Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. 

This is the third arrest in this investigation. On 9 December 2019, a man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested. They were both released without charge, with files prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie