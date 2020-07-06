Man (30s) arrested in connection with fatal shooting of man in Leixlip in 2018

A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of Clive Staunton in Leixlip, Co Kildare in November 2018.

Staunton (50) was shot outside a house on Glen Easton Way in the Co Kildare town on the evening of 15 November 2018.

He was treated at the scene for serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí have now arrested a man, aged in his 30s, in relation to the fatal shooting.

He is currently detained at Leixlip Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

This is the third arrest in this investigation. On 9 December 2019, a man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested. They were both released without charge, with files prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.