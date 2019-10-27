The clocks went back last night (so you might get to have that extra hour in bed now)

AT 2AM THIS morning, our clocks went back an hour.

It means a few things: it’s now officially winter time, it’s going to get darker earlier in the day and you may have got an extra hour in bed.

Your phone or other devices may have changed automatically but it’s worth turning back the time on all your alarm clocks and watches.

The EU has voted to scrap the bi-annual clock change, but the Irish government has said it will oppose such measures in favour of keeping the spring forward-fall back system.

Changing the system would mean brighter evenings over the winter months, but it could lead to a situation where there are two time zones on the island of Ireland if the UK chooses not to follow suit.

The clocks will go forward again on Sunday 29 March.