Don't forget! The clocks are going forward this evening

HERE WE ARE again.

After a week in which most of the country basked in spring sunshine, everyone can enjoy an even grander stretch in the evening from tomorrow because the clocks are going forward.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daylight Saving Time STARTS at 1am when clocks should go forward to 2am.

Sunrise and sunset will be an HOUR LATER from tomorrow.

The clocks will go back again this year on Sunday 30 October.

Make sure you don’t get caught out, and have a good night’s sleep tonight if you’ve to get up early tomorrow.

