The clocks went back an hour overnight - did you forget?

AT 2AM THIS morning, the clocks went back an hour.
It means you should have had an extra hour in bed this morning, with evenings now set to get darker and mornings slightly brighter.
Overall, it means that sunrise and sunset will be an hour earlier.
With most smart devices automatically taking Daylight Savings Time into account, you might not need to change too many analogue or digital clocks.
The clocks are set to go forward again at 1am on 26 March 2023.
