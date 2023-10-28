Don't forget! The clocks are going back tonight

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IT’S THAT TIME of year again.
The clocks will go back an hour later on tonight, and Daylight Savings Time will end at 1am on Sunday morning (29 October).
That means the nights will get darker, the early mornings will be a bit brighter for the moment – and you’ll get an extra hour in bed tonight.
Your smartphone should automatically adjust, but any digital or analogue clocks around the house will need to be switched back by an hour.
Daylight Savings Time is scheduled to begin again at 1am on Sunday, 31 March 2024.
This will put the clocks forward an hour again and into GMT+1.
