Saturday 28 October 2023
Don't forget! The clocks are going back tonight
You’ll get an extra hour in bed tomorrow morning.
1 hour ago

IT’S THAT TIME of year again.

The clocks will go back an hour later on tonight, and Daylight Savings Time will end at 1am on Sunday morning (29 October).

That means the nights will get darker, the early mornings will be a bit brighter for the moment – and you’ll get an extra hour in bed tonight.

Your smartphone should automatically adjust, but any digital or analogue clocks around the house will need to be switched back by an hour.

Daylight Savings Time is scheduled to begin again at 1am on Sunday, 31 March 2024.

This will put the clocks forward an hour again and into GMT+1.

