Don't forget! The clocks go back one hour tonight

YOU MAY BE able to enjoy an extra hour in bed tomorrow morning as the clocks fall back one hour overnight.

In the early hours of Halloween morning, 2am will be transformed into 1am (spooky) due to the seasonal time switch.

Aside from the extra hour in bed, the result is that there will be extra daylight in the morning and darkness will draw in sooner in the evening.

The practice is the subject of much debate, with international research indicating that car accidents and hospital visits increase in the days following the bi-annual clock changes as people adjust to the new time.

The European Union wants to bring an end to clock changes and keep the time the same all year – as is the case in most of the world except Europe, North America and parts of South America, Australia and the Middle East.

The Irish government indicated it was against the plan because it could lead to two different time zones on the island of Ireland.

The plan has been stalled for now due to disagreements among member states about whether it’s a good idea and over whether to remain in summer or wintertime.

Interestingly, Russia ditched time changes in 2011 and elected to adopt summer time all year. However, in 2014 it switched that decision and opted for permanent winter time.

Leaving all that aside, one thing’s for certain. The clocks are going back tonight. So, don’t forget.