Sunday 29 October 2023 Dublin: 6°C
clocks change
The clocks went back an hour overnight - did you forget?
The evenings will be getting darker from now on.
52 minutes ago

THE CLOCKS WENT back an hour at 2am this morning.

That means you’ll have gotten an extra hour in bed, and that evenings will get darker and mornings slightly brighter for the next few months.

Sunrise and sunset are also set to happen an hour earlier.

Most smart devices should automatically take the change under Daylight Savings Time into account, but you might still need to change any analogue or digital clocks.

The clocks are set to go forward again at 1am on 31 March 2024.

The Journal team
