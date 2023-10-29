The clocks went back an hour overnight - did you forget?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE CLOCKS WENT back an hour at 2am this morning.
That means you’ll have gotten an extra hour in bed, and that evenings will get darker and mornings slightly brighter for the next few months.
Sunrise and sunset are also set to happen an hour earlier.
Most smart devices should automatically take the change under Daylight Savings Time into account, but you might still need to change any analogue or digital clocks.
The clocks are set to go forward again at 1am on 31 March 2024.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site