The clocks went back one hour last night (so, you get an extra hour in bed)

YOU MIGHT BE able to go back to bed right now as the clocks fell backwards one hour overnight.

At 2am last night clocks went back to 1am due to the seasonal time switch.

Aside from the extra hour in bed today, the result of the change is that there will be extra daylight in the morning and darkness will draw in sooner in the evening.

Seasonal time changes are a surprisingly controversial topic, with international research indicating that car accidents and hospital visits may increase in the days following the bi-annual clock changes as people adjust to the new time.

The European Union wants to bring an end to clock changes and keep the time the same all year – as is the case in most of the world except Europe, North America and parts of South America, Australia and the Middle East.

The Irish government indicated it was against the plan because it could lead to two different time zones on the island of Ireland.

The plan has been stalled for now due to disagreements among member states about whether it’s a good idea and over whether to remain in summer or wintertime.

Leaving all that aside, one thing’s for certain. The clocks went back one hour last night.

So, enjoy the lie-in, if you can.