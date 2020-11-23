#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 12°C Monday 23 November 2020
Gardaí begin investigation after three men found in the back of a truck in west Dublin

The men were discovered this afternoon.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 23 Nov 2020, 8:04 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after they discovered three men in the back of a truck which had recently arrived by ferry into Ireland.

A truck arrived at Park West, Clondalkin this afternoon after coming into the country via Rosslare Port today. When the driver opened truck, three men were located in the trailer. 

Gardaí said they are now “investigating possible immigration offences” related to the discovery. 

The three men are currently in Ballyfermot Garda station receiving medical attention. The trailer has detained for technical examination.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Garreth MacNamee
