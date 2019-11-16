This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two arrested and gun seized in west Dublin as gardaí intervene in 'potential threat to life' incident

It’s understand the operation is linked to the ongoing Hutch Kinahan feud.

By Sean Murray Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 3:01 PM
TWO MEN WERE arrested yesterday, in what gardaí have described as an intervention in a “potential threat to life incident”.

The men – aged in their 20s and 30s – were detained following a search of a premises in the Clondalkin of Dublin. 

During the search, a loaded gun and ammunition were seized.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations aaid: “This is yet another successful intervention by the Garda Síochána in a potential threat to life incident, involving the seizure of a loaded firearm and the arrest of suspects.”

TheJournal.ie understands that the operation relates to gardaí’s ongoing investigations into the Hutch-Kinahan feud and that a Hutch associate may have been a target. 

The two men are being held under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939/98 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Crime and Security section, the Emergency Response Unit and the Dublin Metropolitan region assisted in the operation.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee

