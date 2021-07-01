Cloned credit cards used in fraudulent transactions targeting Irish agri businesses

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for vigilance following fraudulent transactions targeting a number of agribusinesses in the Cavan area over the past week.

Up to €7,000 worth of silage wrap and some farm machinery were fraudulently paid for over the phone with a cloned credit card.

“The fraud involved an individual who contacted businesses to place an order of up to 80 rolls of silage wrap, which would equate to two pallets. The value of the products equated to between €6,000 and €7,000,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said.

“The seller was later contacted by the bank to say the card used for the payment were cloned and they would take the money back, which left the seller down the cost of the goods.”

There have been four incidents in Cavan, with Gardaí identifying similar incidents in Laois, Roscommon and Donegal.

On 23 June, a second attempt was made to buy silage wrap from an agri-business in Co Cavan. On this occasion, gardaí were present and two individuals were arrested. They were taken to Cavan Garda Station and have been released without charge.

In May, some of the goods fraudulently purchased were farm machinery.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to all businesses and in particular those in the Agri-Business sector to remain vigilant to customers wishing to pay for substantial goods over the phone – particularly if they are not familiar with the person.

Where a business has been the victim of such a crime, they are asked to report any transactions which have been found to be fraudulent.