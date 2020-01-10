Two men due in court over cash-in-transit robbery in Clonee

TWO MEN IN their 30s are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this afternoon, charged over a cash-in-transit robbery earlier this week in Meath.

The incident occurred on the N3 in Clonee just after 3pm on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí later arrested three men in connection with the incident.

Two of the men were due to appear in court at around 4.30pm.

Another man in his 30s was released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

