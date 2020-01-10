This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 10 January, 2020
Two men due in court over cash-in-transit robbery in Clonee

The incident occurred on the N3 in Clonee just after 3pm on Monday afternoon.

By Sean Murray Friday 10 Jan 2020, 4:25 PM
File photo. Court room.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

TWO MEN IN their 30s are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this afternoon, charged over a cash-in-transit robbery earlier this week in Meath.

The incident occurred on the N3 in Clonee just after 3pm on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí later arrested three men in connection with the incident. 

Two of the men were due to appear in court at around 4.30pm. 

Another man in his 30s was released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

