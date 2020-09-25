#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 25 September 2020
Man (30s) arrested over Clonee shooting

A man in his 20s received non-life threatening injuries in the incident in May.

By Sean Murray Friday 25 Sep 2020, 5:19 PM
File photo.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE TODAY arrested a man in his 30s over a shooting that took place in Clonee, Co Meath in May. 

On Monday 25 May, a man in 20s was injured in the shooting.

He was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Gardaí based in Ashbourne who were investigating the incident today arrested the man in his 30s.

He is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 in Ashbourne Garda Station.

He can be held for up to 72 hours. 

This is the second person to be arrested in the investigation to date. 

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

