Dublin: 4 °C Monday 27 January, 2020
Appeal for witnesses to incident where man was killed after being struck by pole

The incident happened in Clonmel on Friday 16 August last year.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 27 Jan 2020, 10:37 AM
30 minutes ago 4,765 Views No Comments
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ IN TIPPERARY have issued a renewed appeal for witnesses to a traffic collision that led to the death of a man in Clonmel last year.

The incident happened on Gladstone Street in the town at around 3pm on Friday 16 August, when a driver in her 70s struck a pole.

The pole then hit a man in his early 50s. He was subsequently taken to South Tipperary Hospital, where he later passed away.

Today, gardaí have re-issued their appeal for witnesses to the incident and say they are particularly looking for a man who called into Clonmel Garda Station to report it shortly afterwards, but who left before leaving his details.

This man, or anyone else who may have witnessed the collision, is asked to contact Clonmel garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any garda station.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS

