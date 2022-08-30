Gardaí investigating 'hate motive' in masked man's confrontation with Clonmel Pride march

GARDAÍ SAY THEY are looking at a “hate motive” in their investigation into an incident where a masked man confronted and shouted abuse at a Pride march in Co Tipperary.

They are examining the incident from last Saturday in Clonmel, where the man ripped a Pride flag from one marcher before throwing it to the ground.

A video of the incident has been shared on social media.

No arrests have yet been made but Gardaí are now examining CCTV footage in the area to comb for details on where the masked man may have been before and after he confronted the parade.

Saturday’s march was part of the third ever Clonmel Pride Festival and saw hundreds in attendance to celebrate.

However, as marchers made their way through the town and down Gladstone Street on Saturday at around 12.30pm, they were met by the masked man who shouted abuse at those taking part.

The parade’s organisers said it is a volunteer-lead, community event focused on providing a safe and inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ people, their families and allies.

They told local radio Tipp FM that they view the incident as an example of why the Pride parade is needed in the first place, so that the community can express itself freely.

In a statement, a Garda spokeswoman said: Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances, including any hate related motivation, of an incident that occurred at Gladstone Street in Clonmel, County Tipperary, at approximately 12:30pm on Saturday, 27th August, 2022.

“No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation which is being conducted at Clonmel Garda Station.”

Anyone with information can contact the station on 052 6177640.